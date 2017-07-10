Fire breaks out in London’s Camden Lock Market

Camden Market is seen ablaze in London, Britain July 9, 2017. (Twitter/Helen Joyce) Camden Market is seen ablaze in London, Britain July 9, 2017. (Twitter/Helen Joyce)

Major fire broke out in London’s Camden Lock Market early morning on Monday. According to reports, at least 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters are currently at the scene to take control of the fire. According to London Fire Brigade, the first three floors and roof of a building in the well-known Market were set on fire. The fire birgade officials advised people to stay away from the popular tourist attraction.

According to reports, the blaze erupted near Camden Stables shortly after midnight. “Police were called on Monday at 12.10am to Camden Lock Market to reports of a fire. London Fire Brigade were already at the scene when officers arrived. It is unknown at this stage if any persons are injured, we await update,” A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman told reporters.

#CamdenMarket fire update: the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors, plus the roof, of a building within the market are alight © @CamdenJohnny pic.twitter.com/Y15isabNq8 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 10, 2017

Ambulance services also rushed to the scene but so far, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The incident took place just four weeks after fast-spreading blaze at Grenfell Tower apartment in West London killed at least 80 people.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

