Latest News
  • Fire breaks out in London’s Camden Lock Market

Fire breaks out in London’s Camden Lock Market

The London Fire Brigade said 10 firetrucks and 70 firefighters had been sent to the site shortly after midnight Sunday when a blaze erupted near Camden Stables. It said three floors and the roof of a building within the complex were on fire.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2017 7:12 am
London fire, london camden market fire, camden market fire, london market fire, world news Camden Market is seen ablaze in London, Britain July 9, 2017. (Twitter/Helen Joyce)
Top News

Major fire broke out in London’s Camden Lock Market early morning on Monday. According to reports, at least 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters are currently at the scene to take control of the fire. According to London Fire Brigade, the first three floors and roof of a building in the well-known Market were set on fire. The fire birgade officials advised people to stay away from the popular tourist attraction.

According to reports, the blaze erupted near Camden Stables shortly after midnight. “Police were called on Monday at 12.10am to Camden Lock Market to reports of a fire. London Fire Brigade were already at the scene when officers arrived. It is unknown at this stage if any persons are injured, we await update,” A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman told reporters.

Ambulance services also rushed to the scene but so far,  no casualties have been reported in the incident. The incident took place just four weeks after fast-spreading blaze at Grenfell Tower apartment in West London killed at least 80 people.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 10: Latest News