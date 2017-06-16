London fire: Death toll now 30, police fear some may not be identified

London firefighters combed through the burned-out public housing tower in a grim search for missing people as police and the prime minister launched investigations into the deadly inferno. (Source: AP Photo) London firefighters combed through the burned-out public housing tower in a grim search for missing people as police and the prime minister launched investigations into the deadly inferno. (Source: AP Photo)

The death toll in the London tower fire touched 3o, police commander said on Friday adding the numbers may go up further. Police are also considering whether criminal offences had been committed which led to Wednesday’s fire tragedy in 24-storey Grenfell Tower.

“The investigation will look in into what criminal offences may have been committed,” Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said. British Prime Minister Theresa May has also ordered a judge-led public inquiry into the incident. Residents organisation Grenfell Action Group had earlier claimed that the block constituted a fire risk. However, they claim that no action had been taken despite their repeated warnings.

“We know that at least 30 people who have died. The bodies have been taken to a morgue, but more bodies remain in the building. We always knew that the death toll would increase.” He added that they do not expect any survivors in the charred building. Adding that 24 people were still in the hospital, Cundy said 12 were receiving critical care. The number of missing people is estimated to be around 76.

Reiterating the fears expressed by Scotland Yard earlier on Friday, Cundy also said there was “a risk” that the police may not be able to identify all victims of the tragedy.

Queen Elizabeth II and her grandson Prince William visited the Grenfell Tower earlier this morning. Londor Mayor Sadiq Khan also visited the area. The victims’ families reportedly asked: “How many children died? What are you going to do about it?”

“The bad news, I’m afraid, is lots of people died in the fire. There are a lot of brave firefighters and police and ambulance workers. And once it’s safe, they are going to go into the building,” he said while trying to pacify the crowd.

(With PTI inputs)

