London: British PM Theresa May safely evacuated after Parliament attack

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, for the Houses of Parliament, on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo) Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, for the Houses of Parliament, on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been ushered to a safe place after an attack on the British parliament earlier today that left at least two dead and several others injured in the incident. The police has already declared it as a terror incident. In a statement to the media, Downing Street has said the PM was “safe” as emergency services helicopter was seen landing in Parliament Square, which has been cordoned off and closed to traffic.

According to reports so far, the incident unfolded as a man tried to gain entry into the Parliament via the main entrance and stabbed a police officer.

At least two persons were killed and at least a dozen people have sustained ‘catastrophic injuries’ in a shootout outside the British Parliament on Wednesday. The Palace of Westminster was put under lockdown even as the assailant was shot by security forces.

The situation is being closely monitored by the US state department. PM Theresa May has called for an for an emergency meeting.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now