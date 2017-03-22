Westminster shooting: Before Parliament violence, other attacks on Britain

London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.” (Source: AP Photo) London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.” (Source: AP Photo)

An armed assailant was shot outside the British Parliament on Wednesday after he stabbed a police officer at the Parliament. Reports suggest at least two people has been killed in the incident while several others have been injured. The UK Houses of Parliament were suspended following the incident and 400 MPs were locked inside a chamber in the House of Commons. The Palace of Westminster was also put under lockdown. British PM Theresa May has reportedly been moved to a safe location.

Here’s a look at the recent attacks in Britain:

December 5, 2015

Days after the British Parliament approved airstrikes in Islamic State-controlled areas of Syria, a Somali-born taxi driver tried to behead a passenger in Leytonstone’s east London Underground station. Muhiddin Mire was ordered to serve a life sentence and sent to a high-security mental hospital. after the judge noted that Mire was motivated by events in Syria.

May 22, 2013

An off-duty British solider, Lee Rigby, was stabbed to death by two al-Qaeda inspired extremists sending shock waves across the country. The British-born attackers first ran Rigby down with their vehicle and then used a cleaver to hack him to death on a busy street. The incident shocked people across the world after images of attacker Michael Adebolajo — holding a butcher knife and cleaver after killing Rigby — surfaced in media. The attackers were sentenced to life in prison.

July 7, 2005

The London train bombings in July 2005 are considered to be one of the worst attacks in Britain killing 52 people. The 4 al-Qaida-inspired bombers blew themselves up on three subway trains and a bus in London.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd