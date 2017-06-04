London terror incidents: Mayor Sadiq Khan condemns ‘deliberate and cowardly’ attack

London attack: Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain. (Source: Reuters) London attack: Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain. (Source: Reuters)

Condemning the attack on London bridge where a white van rammed into pedestrians near London Bridge, knocking over several people on Saturday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was a “deliberate and cowardly attack”. “We don’t yet know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night,” he said. Condemning the incident in the strongest of terms, Khan also said that there was “no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts.”

He also confirmed that the government would convene an emergency Cobra meeting on Sunday. In the past, the emergency security Cabinet known as Cobra has been convened after major incidents. “I am in close contact with the Met Commissioner and senior officers and am being kept updated on all developments. I will be attending the government’s emergency Cobra meeting later this morning” he said in his statement on Facebeook.

Khan, who was elected as London’s first Muslim mayor in 2016, asked all Londoners to remain calm and vigilant. “The Metropolitan Police are responding to the horrific terrorist attack at London Bridge and Borough Market. My thoughts are with everyone affected, and I’d like to thank the brave men and women of our emergency services who were first on the scene and will be working throughout the night.”

“London Bridge Station is closed and we are asking people to avoid the area. The situation is still unfolding and I would ask all Londoners and visitors to our city to remain calm and vigilant. Please report anything suspicious to the police, but only call 999 in an emergency.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App