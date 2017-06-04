London Bridge terror attack live updates: Van ploughs into pedestrians, at least one dead

Police officers on Borough High Street as police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge in London. (PA via AP) Police officers on Borough High Street as police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge in London. (PA via AP)

In the second terrorist attack in fifteen days, a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge late on Saturday night leaving at least one dead. Simultaneously, eyewitnesses in Borough Market, close to the London Bridge, reported stabbings in a restaurant in the market. A man entered the restaurant with a huge knife and stabbed a waitress in the neck. A Reuters reporter near the scene said she saw 10 police cars rushing towards London Bridge.

Prime Minister Theresay May will be chairing a government emergency response committee meeting early morning. The attack comes within two weeks of the terrorist attack in Manchester where a suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert, killing 23 adults and children. The UK is also scheduled to have general elections on June 8.

Follow LIVE updates here (IST):

5.40 am: Official statement of PM Theresa May.

5.35 am: Metropolitan police UK continues to give instructions to the citizens to stay safe indicating this is an active situation.

5.30 am: The incident at Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not connect to the incidents at London Bridge & Borough Market

5.20 am: Incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market were declared as terrorist incidents.

At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

5.00 am: Prime Minister Theresa May says the incident being treated as potential act of terrorism’

4.30 am: Downing Street also says Prime Minister Theresa May will chair government emergency response committee meeting.

4.40 am: US President Donald Trump tweeted emphasising on the need to be smart, vigilant and tough. He also advocated his Travel Ban saying that this would be an extra level of safety for everyone. He also tweeted, “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!”

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

3.45 am: Stabbings reported at a restaurant in the nearby Borough Market by eyewitnesses. According to CNN sources, a man entered the restaurant with a large knife and stabbed the neck of a waitress trying to hide.

3.40 am: Eyewitnesses claim to hear gunshots on the scene.

3.35 am: Police vans rushed to the scene.

3.25 am: Police rushed to London Bridge as a van ploughs into pedesetrians in the area.

