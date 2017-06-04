London terror attack: 12 people arrested, search continues, say police

Police officers escort a woman to a police van after raiding a block of flats in Barking, east London, Britain, June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Police officers escort a woman to a police van after raiding a block of flats in Barking, east London, Britain, June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hours after seven people were killed in London Bridge and Borough Market attack on Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police said that twelve people have been arrested in connection with the incidents. The police said that all the arrests took place in Barking area of east London. The police is still searching the area. In a statement issued by the police, it said, “Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Sunday 4 June, arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night’s incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area. Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing.”

According to Reuters, four women with their faces covered were seen being taken out of a building in east London by the police. The women were escorted by officers into the back of two waiting police vans and then driven away.

On Saturday night, in a third terror attack since March in England, a white van swerved off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge, killing seven people and injuring 48. The van then drove to the Borough area and three armed men jumped out of the vehicle and began attacking people with knives. The three suspects were then shot dead by the police. The police are treating the incidents as terrorist attacks.

The Saturday night attack occurred five days ahead of a parliamentary election. Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Theresa May said the election would go ahead as planned on Thursday. “It is time to say enough is enough,” she said in a televised statement outside her Downing Street office, where flags few at half-mast. “We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are,” May said, calling for a strengthened counter-terrorism strategy that could include longer jail sentences for some offences and new cyberspace regulations.

