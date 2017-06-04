London terror attacks: Elections should not be postponed, says Mayor Sadiq Khan

London terror attacks: Sadiq Khan condemned the ‘barbaric’ act of terror. (Source: Sadiq Khan/Facebook) London terror attacks: Sadiq Khan condemned the ‘barbaric’ act of terror. (Source: Sadiq Khan/Facebook)

In the aftermath of the London terror attacks that left six dead, Mayor Sadiq Khan on Sunday said the parliamentary elections on June 8 should not be postponed. “I’m not an advocate of postponing the election. I’m a passionate believer in democracy and making sure that we vote and we recognise actually that one of the things these terrorists hate is voting, they hate democracy,” he said.

Adding that terrorists hate democracy, Khan urged the people to go out and vote. “One of the things that we can do is show that we aren’t going to be cowed by voting on Thursday and making sure that we understand the importance of our democracy, our civil liberties and our human rights,” Khan said.

Around 40 people were injured and some of them were in a critical condition after a van rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge and then moved to the Borough Market where the attackers tried to stab people. The three armed attackers were shot dead by the Metropolitan Police.

“I am appalled and furious that these cowardly terrorists would deliberately target innocent Londoners and bystanders enjoying their Saturday night. There can be no justification for the acts of these terrorists and I am quite clear that we will never let them win,” said Khan who is London’s first Muslim mayor. Earlier in the day, he condemned the ‘deliberate and cowardly attack’ in a Facebook post saying there was no justification for such ‘barbaric acts.’

The Conservative party announced on Sunday morning that they were suspending their campaign after the van and stabbing attack.

