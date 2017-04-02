Latest News
  • London attack victim stands on her own after broken leg

By: AP | Salt Lake City | Published:April 2, 2017 9:35 am
This photo provided by Clint Payne shows Melissa Cochran at a hospital in London. (Clint Payne via AP)

The Utah woman who suffered a broken leg from a high-profile London attack is now able to stand up on her own. Melissa Cochran’s brother Clint Payne on Saturday posted a photo of her on a verified GoFundMe website account.

It shows her smiling and standing up, holding her crutches in the air. It was captioned with this quote: “What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.”

Cochran also suffered a broken rib and cuts to the head during the March 22 attack. Her husband, Kurt Cochran, was killed when a man in an SUV mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge. The couple was on the last day of a European trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

