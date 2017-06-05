Latest News
  • London terror attack: Police name two attackers, say one previously known to them

London terror attack: Police name two attackers, say one previously known to them

London terror attack: One of the attackers was previously known to police and domestic spy agency, MI5 and was a British citizen who had been born in Pakistan.

By: Reuters | London | Updated: June 5, 2017 11:32 pm
London terror attack, London truck attack, manchester, manchester attack, london terror attacks, snap elections, uk, UK elections, latest news, latest world news Armed officers attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Related News

British police on Monday named two of the three attackers who killed seven people near London Bridge late on Saturday and injured dozens more, and said one of them was previously known to the security services.

London’s Metropolitan Police said one attacker was Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27. Butt was previously known to police and domestic spy agency, MI5 and was a British citizen who had been born in Pakistan, the police said.

“However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly,” police said. The second attacker was named as Rachid Redouane, aged 30, who also went by the identity Rachid Elkhdar and was not known to police. Redouane claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. Police said they were still working to establish the identity of the third attacker.

More Related News

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

  1. M
    Mohammad Dar
    Jun 5, 2017 at 11:23 pm
    Neither the first, nor the last, war of hinduism vengeance continues, started by the hindu terrorist hyenas of hinduism imperialism, of the west and east, Live with it hindus criminals by faith, it is result of your hinduism illegality, every hindu denier of truth, called his faith, not of the human civility but, of hindus beasts of Jungle, in human from.
    Reply
    1. I
      indian man
      Jun 5, 2017 at 11:44 pm
      @Mohammed gaddar. Xvideos. Com
      Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    Jun 05: Latest News