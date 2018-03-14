Legendary physicist Stephen Hawking dead at 76: Here’s how the world is reacting

Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has passed away, his family informed the media on Wednesday. He was 76. (Reuters/File Photo) Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has passed away, his family informed the media on Wednesday. He was 76. (Reuters/File Photo)

Stephen Hawking has passed away, his family informed the media on Wednesday. He was 76. Hawking, known for this work with black holes and relativity, was regarded as one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Einstein. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, condolence messages are pouring in from across the globe, as the world remembers Hawking.

In a statement today, his children, Lucy, Robert and Tim, had said, “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.” See Stephen Hawking’s life in pictures

Praising his “courage and persistence”, his children said his “brilliance and humour” inspired people across the world. “He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever,” they added.

Here is how the world is reacting

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd