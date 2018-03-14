Legendary physicist Stephen Hawking dead at 76: Here’s how the world is reacting

Stephen Hawking has passed away, his family informed the media on Wednesday. He was 76. Hawking, known for this work with black holes and relativity, was regarded as one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Einstein. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, condolence messages are pouring in from across the globe, as the world remembers Hawking.
In a statement today, his children, Lucy, Robert and Tim, had said, “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.” See Stephen Hawking’s life in pictures
Praising his “courage and persistence”, his children said his “brilliance and humour” inspired people across the world. “He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever,” they added.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella remembers Hawking. In a statement, he says, "We lost a great one today. Stephen Hawking will be remembered for his incredible contributions to science – making complex theories and concepts more accessible to the masses. He’ll also be remembered for his spirit and unbounded pursuit to gain a complete understanding of the universe, despite the obstacles he faced. May he rest peacefully as his legacy and brilliance live on."
Hawking, who has made a cameo on American sitcom The Big Bang Theory, a show on geeky physicists, is remembered by the cast and crew.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses anguish at the news of Hawking's death, and says his grit and tenacity inspired people across the world. Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Professor Stephen Hawking was an outstanding scientist and academic. His grit and tenacity inspired people all over the world. His demise is anguishing. Professor Hawking’s pioneering work made our world a better place. May his soul rest in peace."
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu says, "Passing away of renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who unraveled mysteries of universe to the public, is a huge loss to the scientific world."
Google CEO Sundar Pichai says, "The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking."
American astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson tweets, "His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure."
Hawking was a British physicist who studied a range of subjects, including the origins of the universe, black holes and relativity. His international bestseller A Brief History of Time (1998) helped him gain international fame. He was confined to a wheelchair for most of his life, after contracting a neurone disease at the age of 21. In his memoir, My Brief History, Hawking wrote: 'I felt it was very unfair - why should this happen to me. At the time, I thought my life was over and that I would never realise the potential I felt I had. But now, 50 years later, I can be quietly satisfied with my life.'
In the image below, Hawkings is seen with his wife Elaine
The President of India expressed gried at the news of Hawking's death. Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "His brilliant mind made our world and our universe a less mysterious place. And his courage and resilience will remain an inspiration for generations."
