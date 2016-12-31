Latest News
  • Live updates: Fireworks galore as Australia welcomes New Year 2017 with grandeur

The tiny pacific island of Tonga became the first country to welcome the New Year, almost three hours before it reaches Australia and New Zealand.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2016 6:58 pm
Hapy New Year, happy new 2017, New Year 2017, New Years Eve day, 2016, Goodbye 2016, Welcome 2017, fireworks, New Year, Happy New Year, India, Australia, New Zealand, India-Happy New Year, India news, world news, Indian Express Fireworks explode from Auckland’s Sky Tower as the new year is welcomed to New Zealand, Jan 1, 2017. (New Zealand Herald via AP)

Revellers from across the world are set to bid adieu to 2016 and usher in the arrival of a brand New Year with different countries planning festivities to celebrate in their own way. Fireworks will set the tone of the midnight celebrations in major cities around the world. Dazzling display of fireworks over Sydney harbour symbolises the start of global New Year's festivities for many of them.

In Dubai, Twitter will, for the first time, stream the New Year Eve’s breathtaking fireworks display at the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa to a global audience.

Minor outlying US islands like Baker Island and Howland Island will be among the last places on Earth to witness the New Year.

Interestingly, an additional second has been added to this year’s New Year countdown in order to keep in sync with Earth’s rotation, which gradually slows down over a period of time.

LIVE UPDATES

Sajin Saju December 31, 20169:44 pm

People attend Seoul’s traditional bell-tolling ceremony for the new year, at the Bosingak pavilion in Seoul, South Korea, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo)

Sajin Saju December 31, 20169:42 pm

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year’s celebrations are underway in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo)

Sajin Saju December 31, 20166:55 pm

Sajin Saju December 31, 20166:33 pm

Sajin Saju December 31, 20165:29 pm

Fireworks explode from Auckland’s Sky Tower as the new year is welcomed to New Zealand.(AP Photo)

Sajin Saju December 31, 20164:54 pm

Fireworks explode around the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year’s celebrations get underway in Sydney, Australia. (AP Photo)

Sajin Saju December 31, 20164:40 pm

Sajin Saju December 31, 20164:34 pm

Happy New Year, Tonga! The small island country is the first to experience 2017.

