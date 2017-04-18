Live updates: British PM Theresa May calls for snap general elections on June 8

Live updates: British PM Theresa May on Tuesday called for a snap general elections to be held on June 8. (File Photo) Live updates: British PM Theresa May on Tuesday called for a snap general elections to be held on June 8. (File Photo)

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday called for snap general elections to be held on June 8, according to Reuters, in a surprise announcement at the 10 Downing Street. The announcement took place after the Cabinet meeting.

Here are the LIVE updates: (IST)

4:21 pm:

Brave – and right – decision by PM @Theresa_May. My very best wishes to all Conservative candidates. @Conservatives — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) April 18, 2017

4:21 pm:

Sun is shining. Perfect moment for an election. Let’s go. — Stephen Crabb (@scrabbmp) April 18, 2017

4:14 pm: Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was quoted by the BBC as saying: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first.”

4:08 pm:

“A feeling this will be a futile task, none of them is going to want to trump Theresa May” – @BBCNormanS as Johnson & Hunt decline to speak pic.twitter.com/Pywy15Yr6l — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 18, 2017

3:55 pm: PM May also said: “If we do not hold a general election now, their political game playing will continue.”

3:53 pm: In her speech, as reported by the BBC, the prime minister said the country is coming together but Westminster remains divided. “In recent weeks Labour have threatened to vote against the final agreement we reach with the European Union. The Liberal Democrats said they want to grind the business of government to a standstill. The Scottish National Party say they will vote against the legislation that formally repeals Britain’s membership of the European Union. And un-elected members of the House of Lords have vowed to fight us every step of the way,” May was quoted as saying by the news agency.

3:50 pm:

This is your chance to change the direction of your country pic.twitter.com/wfj4wC7yn3 — Tim Farron (@timfarron) April 18, 2017

3:47 pm: According to the BBC, PM May said in the speech she wanted to explain the reason for her decision to call for elections and what will happen next for Britain.

3:41 pm: According to Reuters, PM May has said the only way to “guarantee certainty and stability for the years ahead is to hold this election and seek your support for the decisions I must take”.

3:36 pm: Theresa May calls a snap general election to be held on 8 June, according to Reuters.

3.25 pm: BBC’s assistant political editor Norman Smith said the media is usually briefed prior to the Prime Minister’s announcements, but there is no official word regarding today’s statement. “Prime ministers only make Downing Street statements when it’s something significant,” he added.

