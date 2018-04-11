LIVE updates: Algerian military plane with more than 100 on board crashes

The plane came down near Boufarik airport. (Source: Google Maps) The plane came down near Boufarik airport. (Source: Google Maps)

An Algerian military plane carrying more than 100 military personnel crashed near the capital Algiers, killing several people, according to local media eye-witness account.

The plane came down near Boufarik airport, local channel Ennahar TV reported.

Television footage showed black smoke billowing near a motorway and a crowd of security officials and others standing in a field next to the crash site.

The tail fin of a plane could be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames rising from the wreckage.

