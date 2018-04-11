LIVE updates: Algerian military plane with more than 100 on board crashes

An Algerian military plane carrying more than 100 military personnel crashed near the capital Algiers, killing several people, according to local media eye-witness account.
The plane came down near Boufarik airport, local channel Ennahar TV reported.
Television footage showed black smoke billowing near a motorway and a crowd of security officials and others standing in a field next to the crash site.
The tail fin of a plane could be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames rising from the wreckage.
Highlights
Algerian state radio says that more than 100 people were killed in a military plane crash southwest of the capital. The report said the cause of the crash near an air base in Boufarik remains unclear. (AP)
The plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria. Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash, reports The Associated Press.
The flight had just taken off from Boufarik, about 30 kilometers southwest of the capital Algiers, for a military base in Bechar in southwest Algeria, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency said. It was scheduled to make a layover in Tindouf in southern Algeria, home to many refugees from neighboring Western Sahara, a disputed territory annexed by Morocco. (AP)
"There are more than 100 deaths. We can't say exactly how many at this point,'' Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency, told The Associated Press.He said the plane was carrying soldiers. The Defense Ministry did not provide a death toll but expressed condolences to the victims' families.
More than 100 military personnel were on board the plane when it came down near Boufarik airport, local channel Ennahar TV reported. There was no immediate confirmation from authorities. (Reuters)
