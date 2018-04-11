LIVE updates: Algerian military plane with more than 100 on board crashes

Presents Latest News
LIVE updates: An Algerian military plane crashed on Wednesday near Boufarik airport, the plane was carrying more than 100 military personnel.

The plane came down near Boufarik airport. (Source: Google Maps)

An Algerian military plane carrying more than 100 military personnel crashed near the capital Algiers, killing several people, according to local media eye-witness account.

The plane came down near Boufarik airport, local channel Ennahar TV reported.

(With input from agencies)

Live Blog

LIVE UPDATES: An Algerian military plane, with more than 100 on board, crashes

Highlights

14:57 (IST) 11 Apr 2018
Algerian plane crash near Boufarik airport

The flight had just taken off from Boufarik, about 30 kilometers southwest of the capital Algiers, for a military base in Bechar in southwest Algeria, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency said. It was scheduled to make a layover in Tindouf in southern Algeria, home to many refugees from neighboring Western Sahara, a disputed territory annexed by Morocco. (AP)

14:55 (IST) 11 Apr 2018
Algeria military plane crash

"There are more than 100 deaths. We can't say exactly how many at this point,'' Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency, told The Associated Press.He said the plane was carrying soldiers. The Defense Ministry did not provide a death toll but expressed condolences to the victims' families.

14:40 (IST) 11 Apr 2018

Algerian state radio says that more than 100 people were killed in a military plane crash southwest of the capital. The report said the cause of the crash near an air base in Boufarik remains unclear. (AP)

14:38 (IST) 11 Apr 2018
Algerian military plane crashes near an air base in Boufarik

Television footage showed black smoke billowing near a motorway and a crowd of security officials and others standing in a field next to the crash site.

The tail fin of a plane could be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames rising from the wreckage. (Reuters)

14:36 (IST) 11 Apr 2018

More than 100 military personnel were on board the plane when it came down near Boufarik airport, local channel Ennahar TV reported. There was no immediate confirmation from authorities. (Reuters)

14:36 (IST) 11 Apr 2018

The plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria. Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash, reports The Associated Press.

14:36 (IST) 11 Apr 2018

An Algerian military plane, with over 100 on board, crashed near the military base of Boufarik on Tuesday. Emergency services were dispatched to the site to help in search and rescue operations. Several people are feared dead.

