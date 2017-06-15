Explosion inside Shia mosque in Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi area: Reports

Latest News
According to reports, the suicide blast took place amid Laylat Al-Qadr, a religious ceremony. 

June 15, 2017
An explosion took place inside a Shia mosque in west Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi area in Afghanistan on Thursday night. According to reports, the suicide blast took place amid Laylat Al-Qadr, a religious ceremony. No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.

Najib Danish, an interior ministry spokesman tweeted, “Terrorist attack on Al Zahra mosque in west of Kabul. Special forces have been sent to the area.”

More details awaited.

