Little Rock Police: 17 injured after nightclub shooting

The shooting follows a week of multiple drive-by shootings in the capital city, though there’s no indication the events are linked. (AP Photo) The shooting follows a week of multiple drive-by shootings in the capital city, though there’s no indication the events are linked. (AP Photo)

The Police authorities said that 17 people were injured after a shooting broke out early Saturday which resulted due to a dispute. The Police estabilished that the incident was neither an “active shooter” nor a “terror related” incident. The shooting took place at a downtown Little Rock nightclub.

Power Ultra Lounge, a club in a two-storeyed building was the site of the shooting incident. The club is a mile away from the state capitol. Early Saturday, police had cordoned off the block as crime-scene technicians continued to investigate. Little Rock Police chief Kenton Buckner informed reporters that the shooting apparently resulted due to “some sort of dispute that broke out between people inside.” Early Saturday, police had cordoned off the block as crime-scene technicians continued to investigate.

The shooting follows a week of multiple drive-by shootings in the capital city, though there’s no indication the events are linked. Early Saturday, Rada Bunch waited outside the club in apprehension, after one of her friends informed her that her son had been at the club and there’s a possibility that he had been shot. I’m sick of all the killing and I’m tired of all the shooting, the kids getting hurt,” Bunch said.

( With Inputs from AP)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd