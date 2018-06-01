Lions, pumas escape from German zoo; police in pursuit

Lions escape from a zoo in Germany: Police say they are responding the situation but currently have no further details. (Representational picture-File photo) Lions escape from a zoo in Germany: Police say they are responding the situation but currently have no further details. (Representational picture-File photo)

German police are cautioning residents in the western town of Luenebach to stay inside their homes after an undetermined number of lions and pumas broke out of a local zoo. Police in nearby Pruem confirmed today a report from the regional SWR broadcaster that the big cats had escaped from the zoo in the hilly Eifel area. Police say they are responding the situation but currently have no further details.

SWR reported that local authorities were warning all residents in the area, near the border with Luxembourg and Belgium, to remain indoors as they search for the animals. The zoo could not immediately be reached for comment.

