Left will lead Nepal in line with Constitution: CPN-Maoist chairman Prachanda

Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ (Source: File/Reuters) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ (Source: File/Reuters)

CPN-Maoist chairman Prachanda on Thursday lashed out at the Nepali Congress leaders for dubbing the Left alliance as “authoritarian” and said that his coalition will lead the nation in line with the Constitution. The CPN-Maoist led by former premier Prachanda and CPN-UML led by former premier K P Oli had forged electoral alliance for both the provincial and parliamentary elections.

The Left alliance bagged 116 seats out of a total 165 under the first-past-the-post system in parliamentary polls. “I don’t want to say anything to those friends who spread rumour and wrong publicity,” Prachanda said, adding that the allegations against the Left coalition will be proved wrong in the near future.

“We will not move against the sentiment of federal democratic republic constitution and we will lead the nation in line with the Constitution,” he added. During the recently concluded elections, there were charges levelled by the Nepali Congress leaders that the Maoists would impose autocratic system through Constitutional amendment if they get two-third majority in the elections.

“It was wrongly publicised that the country will head towards uncertainty after the victory of Left alliance,” Prachanda told journalists in Chitawan district. Prachanda has been elected as a member of the House of Representatives from Chitawan district constituency No 3. He said that the Left alliance is the pro-people group.

The Left alliance was formed with key agenda of bringing political stability, economic development and prosperity in the country and the huge mandate it garnered in the election implies that the people endorsed the agenda, he added. He assured Nepalese people that the Left alliance would work as per the aspirations of people and thus fulfill the commitments it made during the election campaign. The CPN-UML won 80 seats, which is close to 50 per cent of the total 165 seats under the direct voting system.

The CPN-Maoist and the Nepali Congress have won 36 and 23 seats respectively. The Left alliance would form a government at the centre. CPN-UML chairman Oli is likely to lead the new government. In the provincial assembly, out of a total 330 seats, the CPN-UML secured highest number of 168 seats followed by the Maoist Centre with 73 seats. Voting in two-phased parliamentary and provincial assembly elections were held on November 26 and December 7.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App