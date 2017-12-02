Lebanon’s political crisis over, says President Michel Aoun

Michel Aoun is attending the Mediterranean Dialogues summit in Rome during a visit to Italy this week. Michel Aoun is attending the Mediterranean Dialogues summit in Rome during a visit to Italy this week.

Lebanon’s recent political crisis has come to an end, its President Michel Aoun said here on Friday after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. Aoun underlined the importance of Lebanon’s “national unity and economic stability and its security”, thanking Gentiloni “for the Italian government’s support to Lebanon”.

He also drew attention to Italy’s “key” participation in the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, which was established in 1978. Aoun is attending the Mediterranean Dialogues summit in Rome during a visit to Italy this week. On Wednesday, he told Italian daily La Stampa in an interview that Saad Hariri would “certainly” remain Prime Minister.

Hariri announced he was stepping down as premier in a broadcast speech on November 4 during a visit to Saudi Arabia, triggering Lebanon’s latest political crisis. Aoun refused to accept Hariri’s resignation and Hariri returned home nearly three weeks later on November 22 and postponed his departure from office.

Aoun is among 45 heads of state and government attending the Mediterranean Dialogues summit taking place in Rome till Saturday with a focus on security, terrorism, migration, energy and trade. On Thursday, Aoun had a meeting and lunch with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace.

