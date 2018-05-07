Follow Us:
Monday, May 07, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
  Lebanon election: Israeli minister says 'Lebanon equals Hezbollah'

Lebanon election: Israeli minister says ‘Lebanon equals Hezbollah’

"The State of Israel will not differentiate between the sovereign State of Lebanon and Hezbollah, and will view Lebanon as responsible for any action from within its territory." said Education Minister Naftali Bennett.

By: Reuters | Jerusalem | Published: May 7, 2018 1:29:47 pm
Hezbollah’s gains in the Lebanese election on Sunday show that the state is indistinguishable from the Iranian-backed Shi’ite group and that Israel should not distinguish between them in any future war, an Israeli security cabinet minister said.

“Hezbollah = Lebanon,” Education Minister Naftali Bennett, a rightist in the Israel’s conservative coalition government, said on Twitter on Monday. “The State of Israel will not differentiate between the sovereign State of Lebanon and Hezbollah, and will view Lebanon as responsible for any action from within its territory.”

