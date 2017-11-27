Top Stories
  • Lebanese president Michel Aoun holds talks on government’s future

Lebanese president Michel Aoun holds talks on government’s future

Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on November 4 from Saudi Arabia, throwing his coalition government and the country into crisis, but rescinded the move after returning home, to allow time for negotiations

By: AP | Beirut | Updated: November 27, 2017 4:11 pm
Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Lebanese PM Saad Hariri, Lebanon, Lebanon Future, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Defense Minister Yacoub al-Sarraf take part in a military parade to celebrate the 74th anniversary of Lebanon’s independence in downtown Beirut, Lebanon November 22, 2017 (Reuters)
Top News

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has opened two days of consultations with the country’s political leaders over the government’s future in the wake of Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s suspended resignation. Hariri resigned on November 4 from Saudi Arabia, throwing his coalition government and the country into crisis, but rescinded the move after returning home, to allow time for negotiations.

He has demanded that his coalition ally, the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, remove itself from regional conflicts, from Syria to Iraq and Yemen. Hezbollah denies playing a military role in Yemen but has fighters in both Iraq and Syria. Aoun met on Monday with the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Mohammed Raad, who later told reporters they discussed “reactivating” the government. Raad wouldn’t answer questions about Hezbollah’s disassociation from regional conflict.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 27: Latest News