Latest News
  • Leaker Chelsea Manning, after commutation, draws Donald Trump’s ire

Leaker Chelsea Manning, after commutation, draws Donald Trump’s ire

"Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!" Trump wrote.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:January 26, 2017 7:30 pm
US President Barack Obama has commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who is serving 35 years behind bars for giving classified US data and documents to Wikileaks, allowing her to go free nearly three decades early. According to the commutation granted yesterday, Manning would now be released on May 17. The transgender soldier has been lodged in prison after being convicted in August 2013. She also attempted suicide twice last year. The White House said after Othe commutation, Manning, a military analyst, would now be released on May 17, 2017. She was sentenced to 35 years of imprisonment on charges of illegally obtaining and passing on the classified documents to WikiLeaks. According to the White House, Manning's offences included one specification of wrongful and wanton publication to the internet intelligence belonging to the United States, five specifications of stealing, purloining or knowingly converting US government records. It also included six specifications of wilful communication of information relating to the national defence, one specification of wilful communication of information in unlawful possession; and one specification of wilful communication of information relating to the national defence by exceeding authorised access to a US government computer. The New York Times said the commutation also relieved the Department of Defence of the difficult responsibility of her incarceration as she pushes for treatment for her gender dysphoria, including sex reassignment surgery, that the military has no experience of providing. Earlier in the day, the White House ruled out a similar commutation to Edward Snowden, who is currently on a political asylum in Russia. "Mr Snowden should return to the United States and face the serious crimes that with which he's been charged. He will of course be afforded the kind of due process that's available to every American citizen who's going through the criminal justice process," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters. "But the crimes that he's accused of committing are serious. We believe that he should return to the United States and face them rather than seeking refuge in the arms of an adversary of the United States that has their own strategic interests in disseminating information in a harmful way," he said. While responding to a question about Manning, Earnest said, "However, Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing". US soldier Chelsea Manning was imprisoned for handing over classified files to pro-transparency site WikiLeaks. (Source: Reuters)

Former US military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning on Thursday questioned Barack Obama’s legacy after the former Democratic president commuted her sentence last week, and she called for “an unapologetic progressive leader” to fight for minorities’ rights. While not mentioning US President Donald Trump by name, Manning wrote in Britain’s the Guardian that “after eight years of attempted compromise and relentless disrespect in return, we are moving into darker times” and urged Democrats not to compromise. Trump responded in a tweet, calling her a traitor and criticizing the decision to release her.

“Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!” Trump wrote.

Manning had been sentenced to 35 years in prison after committing the biggest breach of classified information in American history in 2010 by handing over US government secrets to anti-secrecy group Wikileaks. In one of his final actions before leaving office last week, Obama commuted Manning’s sentence to about seven years, allowing it to end on May 17.

Republicans, including Trump’s spokesman, criticized the commutation as a dangerous precedent for leakers. Obama defended the move, saying Manning had served a tough sentence and that justice had been served. Manning, formerly known as U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning, was born male but revealed after being convicted that she identifies as a woman. She has struggled to cope as a transgender woman in a men’s military prison and last year twice tried to kill herself.

In her Guardian piece, she did not directly acknowledge Obama’s commutation. Instead, Manning said the former president compromised too much and left a “vulnerable legacy” with “very few permanent accomplishments.” She raised concerns about worsening healthcare, increased criminalization of racial minorities and “queer and trans people,” and she urged political progressives to prepare to dig in and push for “change at every level.”

“The one simple lesson to draw from President Obama’s legacy: Do not start off with a compromise. They won’t meet you in the middle. Instead, what we need is an unapologetic progressive leader.”

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 26: Latest News