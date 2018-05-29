Lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano reaches geothermal power plant

Officials shut down Puna Geothermal site shortly after Kilauea began erupting on May 3 and also removed 60,000 gallons of inflammable liquid. (Source: AP) Officials shut down Puna Geothermal site shortly after Kilauea began erupting on May 3 and also removed 60,000 gallons of inflammable liquid. (Source: AP)

Lava from Kilauea volcano, which erupted on May 3, has now reached a geothermal plant on the Big Island, Hawaiian officials said. The Puna Geothermal Venture facility contains wells that harness heat and steam from the earth’s core to spin turbines to generate power. David Ige, Governor of Hawaii said, “The site is secure and we have mitigated any possible risk to the society.”

The repercussions are unknown as, till date, no geothermal plant in the world faced such a threat. US Geological Survey scientist Wendy Stovall said that lava erupting from a vent closest to Puna Geothermal Venture is shooting higher than lava coming out of other vents. Residents have been concerned about potential hazards if lava flowed over the plant’s facilities or if the molten rock heated chemicals at the plant.

The governor assured that the Puna geothermal site is safe. Authorities say production wells at the geothermal plant have been plugged to prevent toxic gases from seeping out.

The US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a notice in mid-April that there were signs of pressure building in underground magma and a new vent could form on the cone or along what’s known as the East Rift Zone. (Source: AP) The US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a notice in mid-April that there were signs of pressure building in underground magma and a new vent could form on the cone or along what’s known as the East Rift Zone. (Source: AP)

Officials shut down the Puna Geothermal site shortly after Kilauea began erupting on May 3 and also removed 60,000 gallons of inflammable liquid. On May 29, officials finished plugging wells that push up hot liquid and steam to feed a turbine generator.

A new fissure spraying lava fountains as high as about 230 feet (70 m), according to United States Geological Survey, is shown from Luana Street in Leilani Estates subdivision on Kilauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone in Hawaii. (Reuters) A new fissure spraying lava fountains as high as about 230 feet (70 m), according to United States Geological Survey, is shown from Luana Street in Leilani Estates subdivision on Kilauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone in Hawaii. (Reuters)

Over the weekend, the US Geological survey detected more than 250 earthquakes with four explosions on May 26 sending ash 12,000-15,000 feet into the air. Large fissures have opened in the earth since the eruptions began on May 3.

Around 2,000 people have been evacuated so far, local media reported. US Marine Corps helicopters are standing by for evacuation if fissures cut off Highway 130, the last exit for the remaining 1,000 coastal residents.

