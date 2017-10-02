Las Vegas Shooting: Donald Trump dubs it an act of pure evil, will visit on Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump departs after making a statement on the mass shooting in Las Vegas at the White House in Washington. (Source: Reuters) U.S. President Donald Trump departs after making a statement on the mass shooting in Las Vegas at the White House in Washington. (Source: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump condemned the deadly Las Vegas shooting on Monday terming it “an act of pure evil.” Trump will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday and interact with the law enforcement officials, first responders and the victims of the attack.

The President addressing the nation in the wake of the shooting which killed more than 50 people while injured over 200 gave a message of unity saying, “in moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has.” He went on to add, “Our unity cannot be shattered by evil” and “our bonds cannot be broken by violence.”

In a somber address from the White House, Trump said that both he and First Lady Melania are praying for those who have been killed and wounded. He said they are praying “for the entire nation to find unity and peace.” Expressing anger at the brutal murder of innocent people who were at the music event at the Las Vegas strip, Trump said that the nation must stay unified. He said that although “feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that binds us today and always will.”

Earlier the President had tweeted “warmest condolences and sympathies” for the victims and those who had been affected by one of the deadliest mass shooting in recent American history.

Meanwhile, White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said, “We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials.”

At least 58 people were killed and hundreds hurt when a 64-year-old gunman armed with more than 10 rifles opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday night, raining down bullets from a 32nd-floor window for several minutes before killing himself. About 22,000 people were in the crowd when a man police identified as Stephen Paddock opened fire from a room in the Mandalay Bay hotel.

