Pakistan: Suicide bomber kills at least 7 in Lahore, Taliban claims responsibility

At least seven people were killed and up to 19 were wounded in a suicide blast in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday. The bombing claimed by the Pakistani Taliban targeted an army vehicle taking part in the census, killing five soldiers and two civilians. As per reports, security personnel blocked the street around the site of the explosion, close to an elite police training school which was the site of a Pakistani Taliban attack in 2009.

According to the reports by AFP, “Witnesses were knocked to the ground by the blast, then a “horrible scene” of blood and bodies and the sound of crying. Security forces cordoned off the area on Bedian Road in the bustling capital of Punjab province.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan condemned the attack.

Strongly condemn terror attack on Bedian road in Lahore targeting census team leading to loss of precious Pakistani lives. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 5, 2017

At least 13 people were killed in another attack in Lahore last month. The census exercise is under process after two decades in Pakistan, and for the security concerns, census officials are being accompanied by Pakistan military to conduct data. And the targeting of persons involved in the census underlines the vulnerabilities of government institutions in Pakistan.

Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the census would be completed “at any cost”. Earlier today, speaking with Geo News, Sindh IGP AD Khawaja said on Wednesday that Special arrangements will be made to ensure the security of census teams working in sensitive areas.

