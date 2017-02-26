Lahore Literary Festival cut down to single day due to security issues

Plans for Lahore Literary Festival 2017 did not go as well as expected. According to news in the Express Tribune, the fifth edition of the Lit Fest, originally planned as a three-day event, was confined to a single-day due to security concerns.

“The revised, robust program celebrates the written word, the arts and activism from Pakistan and abroad,” said Razi Ahmed, founder and CEO of LLF. Adding, “We are certain Lahore’s audiences will be thrilled with our latest edition.”

The event took place on February 25 and also included around nine book launches as part of the sessions.