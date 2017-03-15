Infant born in Pakistan with heart outside body

A baby boy was born in Pakistan with his heart outside his body, which doctors say is a rare congenital disorder. The infant’s family members and officials have said that the baby’s heart is outside his chest.

The baby, born on Tuesday in Multan city, was brought to the Lahore Children Complex as facilities there were not good.

His heart is functioning properly but he will require a surgery to place it inside his body. The baby will undergo an operation and if all goes well, the child will live healthy, doctors were quoted as saying by Geo News.

The rare disorder is called ectopia cordis in medical terms where the heart is located either partially or totally outside the thorax. It occurs in 5.5–7.9 per million live births.

