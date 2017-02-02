Pakistan denies any visa ban on citizens by Kuwait: Reports

The announcement by the Taliban comes The visit comes days after Taliban leaders reportedly held informal meetings with Afghan and the US officials in Qatar.

(Source: File Photo) The announcement by the Taliban comes The visit comes days after Taliban leaders reportedly held informal meetings with Afghan and the US officials in Qatar.(Source: File Photo)

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Kuwait Ghulam Dastagir on Thursday refuted reports of a visa ban placed on the country by Kuwait, as reported by Pakistan news agency Geo TV. In a statement to the media, as quoted by Geo TV, Dastagir reportedly said Kuwait hasn’t placed any visa ban on Pakistani nationals, adding that news on social media about the ban are baseless. Pakistan’s response comes in the backdrop of Kuwait suspending the issuance of visas for nationals of Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and Iran.

Kuwaiti government reportedly took the decision after US President Donald Trump’s order banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries last Friday.

READ: Kuwaiti visa ban on 5 Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan

Trump’s executive order was one of his most sweeping use of presidential powers since assuming office in January.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump bars door to refugees, visitors from seven mainly Muslim nations

He said this decision would give his administration time to develop stringent screening procedures for immigrants, refugees and visitors. “I’m establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. Don’t want them here. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people,” Trump had said on Friday at the Pentagon.