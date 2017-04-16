Kurdish militants kill guard in attack on Turkish politician

A secury officer patrols near the site after an explosion in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (AP Photo) A secury officer patrols near the site after an explosion in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (AP Photo)

Kurdish militants killed a guard in an attack on a vehicle carrying a district official from the ruling AK Party in southeast Turkey overnight, ahead of Sunday’s referendum on introducing a presidential system, security sources said.

They said the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants carried out the attack on Saturday night in the Muradiye district of the southeast’s Van province. One of the AKP official’s guards was wounded in the attack.

