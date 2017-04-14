US: Anti-Pakistan protests hit Washington against Kulbhushan Yadav death sentence

Kulbhushan Jadhav. Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Four days after a Pakistan military court sentenced former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to death on charges of being a “spy”, a pro-Balochistan organanisation, American Friends of Balochistan (AFB), organised a candlelight vigil in Washington on Friday to protest against the sentence. The protesters, comprising people from Baloch, Indian, Afghan and Jewish communities, called on the international arena to stop Jadhav’s execution at the hands of Pakistan.

Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the protesters, Ahmar Mastikhan said, “I strongly condemn Pakistan military for giving death sentence in a military court. It is a violation of international law to try someone in a military court. Kulbhushan was arrested in Iran and transported to Pakistan. Now, they are saying that he was supporting the freedom of Balochistan.”

Pakistan on Monday announced its judgment to give death sentence to Jadhav, after the military court’s investigation revealed that he was working as a spy for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) agency. The judgment has further escalated tensions between the two South-Asian nations, with India declaring it will treat the hanging as “premeditated murder”. Meanwhile, in a strongly-worded demarche on Thursday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the move will further deteriorate bilateral ties between the two nations. Pakistan’s top generals, on Friday, said they will not be making any “comprises” on Jadhav’s sentencing, in spite of threats issued by India.

Jadhav, 46, was arrested in March last year in Balochistan by Pakistan authorities. The Pakistan Army had also released a “confessional video” of Jadhav after his arrest in which he accepted that he was working as an Indian spy. India had acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.

