Kulbhushan Jadhav ten times worse than Ajmal Kasab: Pervez Musharraf

Two days after International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered a stay on former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence, former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf reacted strongly against the court’s verdict. Speaking to Pakistan’s ARY news, Musharraf said that Jadhav is a bigger culprit than 2008 Mumbai attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab. “Kasab was just a pawn. Jadhav, on the other hand, was fueling terrorism by involving dozens of people in terrorism activities. Who is the bigger culprit?” the ex-Pakistan Army General was quoted saying.

“Jadhav is obviously ten times bigger culprit than Kasab. Dunno how many people he might have killed through bomb blasts and sabotage activities,” Musharraf said.

He further went on to criticise Pakistan’s decision to appear at ICJ after India decided to file the case at the international court. “We should not have appeared at ICJ. We should have stood firm on our position that the matter is a security issue,” he said. He further added that no one should be given the right to decide our security matters. “No one has the right to decide our security issues or advice us on it. It is our internal matter,” he said.

During the interview, Musharraf also cited a case of 1982 at ICJ, in which two Germans, who were scheduled to be given capital punishment in US, were executed even after the case went to the international court. “ICJ, UN, ye jo international organisations hai, jiski marzi hoti hai inki baat maan leta hai, jink marzi hoti hai nahi maanta hai (Countries follow or deny orders issued by international organisations such as ICJ and UN as per their own convenience),” he said.

Jadhav was given a death sentence by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage. India denied that Jadhav ever worked as a spy and took the case to ICJ this month. The international court ruled in favour of India, issuing a stay on Jadhav’s execution until the final verdict.

