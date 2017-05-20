Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Resolution against Nawaz Sharif govt rejected

Ruling PML-N on Saturday foiled the Opposition’s attempt to move a resolution in Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly accusing the Nawaz Sharif government of “conspiring” to provide relief to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav at the ICJ. Leader of Opposition Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, who belongs to Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI), yesterday tabled the resolution in the Punjab Assembly, alleging that the Sharif government caused “diplomatic embarrassment” to Pakistan in Jadhav’s case at the International Court of Justice.

The Hague-based court on May 18 stayed the execution of Jadhav, 46, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage.

The UN’s highest judicial body also asked Pakistan to take “all measures” to ensure that Jadhav was not executed till the court had delivered its final verdict on the issue.

The resolution moved in the Punjab Assembly said “the ICJ’s decision is a well-planned conspiracy and interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.”

“The stay came after the Sharif government had erroneously, or conspiratorially, accepted the jurisdiction of the ICJ on the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy on the part of the government to provide relief to the Indian spy through ICJ,” Rasheed said.

“The Punjab Assembly thus demands the federal government to be better prepared and forcefully take up the matter to avoid further embarrassment at the ICJ,” the resolution said.

As the treasury has a majority in the House it voted against the resolution.

Punjab Province Law Minister Rana Sanaullah tabled another resolution on the matter.

It said: “The decision of the ICJ is only of advisory nature but the Indian media and some vested interest in Pakistan are twisting its meaning for their own ulterior ends, which is condemnable.”

The treasury’s resolution was passed amid opposition’s boycott.

Earlier, the law minister said the government would accept the ICJ’s decision on Jadhav.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now