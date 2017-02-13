Kremlin says there is talk of possible Putin-Trump meeting before July

The Kremlin said on Monday there was talk of a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump taking place before the G20 in July, but there was nothing specific so far.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also told a conference call with reporters that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak had not discussed lifting sanctions on Moscow in a phone call that is currently the subject of controversy in America.