Kremlin agrees with Donald Trump that bilateral ties “at very dangerous low”

Trump's comments posted on Thursday came one day after he grudgingly signed new sanctions against Russia into law, a move Moscow said amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to hopes for better ties with the Trump administration.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published:August 4, 2017 5:02 pm
The Kremlin said on Friday it fully agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump who said in a Twitter message that Washington’s “relationship with Russia is at an all-time and very dangerous low”.

“We fully share this opinion,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked about Trump’s Twitter message. “The danger may lie in a deficit of interaction and cooperation in those matters which are vitally important for our two countries and peoples.”

