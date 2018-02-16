KP Oli takes over as Nepal’s Prime Minister

Nepal’s new Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli right, is administered the oath of office by Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, left, at the Presidential building in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP/PTI) Nepal’s new Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli right, is administered the oath of office by Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, left, at the Presidential building in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP/PTI)

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) or CPN-UML Chairman K P Oli Thursday took over as Nepal’s Prime Minister with the support of the Maoists, who had withdrawn support from his previous coalition government in 2016. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to Oli along with two ministers, Lalbabu Pandit and Tham Maya Thapa.

Earlier, the Maoists conveyed to Oli at the last minute that they would not join the government at this stage as “certain issues related to the party are to be sorted”. Read: Who is K P Sharma Oli?

The two parties joined hands in October to form an alliance. They have agreed to have a unified Communist Party of Nepal.

Oli will be the prime minister for first three years and Maoist chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal for the remaining two.

Express Editorial: Oli must reach out to opponents and critics, balance ties with China and India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Oli to congratulate him.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App