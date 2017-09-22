Kim Jong-un targets Donald Trump, says will definitely tame mentally deranged US dotard with fire

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un makes a statement regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech at the U.N. general assembly, in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 22, 2017. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un makes a statement regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech at the U.N. general assembly, in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 22, 2017.

Days after US President Donald Trump’s threatening speech at the United Nations to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea if it continued on its path of launching nuclear weapons and missiles, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a statement issued on Thursday blasted Trump calling him ‘mentally deranged’ and threatened he would ‘pay dearly for his speech’.

Kim in a statement, issued by the Chairman of State Affairs Commission of DPRK, said Trump’s remarks were unprecedented rude nonsense and it was unheard from any of his predecessors. The leader went to the extent of equating Trump to a ‘frightened dog’ that barks louder when scared.

Taking grave offence to Trump’s speech at the UN, Kim said in the statement that after taking office the US President has rendered the world restless through threats and blackmail against all countries in the world. He called him ‘unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country and he is surely a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire rather than a politician.’

Kim said that Trump’s remarks had convinced him that the path he has chosen is correct and he will follow it.

He further said that, as Trump had insulted North Korea and Kim, making ‘the most ferocious declaration of a war in history that he would destroy Korea, Kim would consider the highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.’

In the concluding part of the statement, the North Korean leader mocked Trump saying that ‘action is the best option in treating the dotard who, hard of hearing, is uttering only what he wants to say’. He said, “I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the US pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying the DPRK. This is not a rhetorical loved by Trump. Whatever Trump might have expected he will face results beyond his expectation. I will surely definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire.”

In a bid to isolate North Korea, Trump had said at the UN, “It is time for North Korea to realize that the denuclearization is its only acceptable future. The United Nations Security Council recently held two unanimous 15-0 votes adopting hard-hitting resolutions against North Korea, and I want to thank China and Russia for joining the vote to impose sanctions, along with all of the other members of the Security Council. Thank you to all involved. But we must do much more. It is time for all nations to work together to isolate the Kim regime until it ceases its hostile behavior.” He also mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un describing him as a ‘rocket man’ who is on a suicide mission for its regime and its people.

