Kim Jong-Un says ICBM a ‘gift’ to ‘American bastards’: North Korean news agency

By: AFP | Seoul | Published:July 5, 2017 8:08 am
North Korea, Kim Jong-Un, North Korea ICBM launch, North Korea's missile launch, International news, latest news, World news North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from right, inspects the preparation of the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea’s northwest, on Tuesday. (Source: AP)
North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile test was a “gift” to “American bastards” on their independence day, Pyongyang’s official news agency on Wednesday cited leader Kim Jong-Un as saying. After personally overseeing the launch, the Korean Central News Agency reported, “he said American bastards would be not very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary”.

Breaking into peals of laughter, it said, he “added that we should send them gifts once in a while to help break their boredom”.

