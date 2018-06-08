Follow Us:
Friday, June 08, 2018
Kim Jong Un impersonator questioned on arrival in Singapore

The Hong Kong-based impersonator, who uses the name Howard X, arrived in Singapore on Friday for summit-related promotions by businesses.

By: AP | Singapore | Updated: June 8, 2018 9:40:33 am
kim jong un, kim jong un impersonator, north korea, singapore, kim trump summit, world news, indian express In this June 7, 2018, file photo, pinatas with the caricatures of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un decorate the Lucha Loco restaurant ahead of the their upcoming summit in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
A Kim Jong Un lookalike says he was detained and questioned on arrival in Singapore, days before a summit between the North Korean leader and President Donald Trump. The Hong Kong-based impersonator, who uses the name Howard X, arrived in Singapore on Friday for summit-related promotions by businesses.

He says he was questioned by police officers who stopped him at the Singapore Changi Airport. He added that they told him to stay away from Sentosa Island and Shangri-La Hotel. Kim and Trump are set to meet Tuesday at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island and Trump is expected to stay at the Shangri-La during his visit. Police have not replied to a request for comment on the matter.

