North Korea still mastering how to deliver a nuke to US

This file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (AP/File)

Experts say they are pretty sure that North Korea could put a nuclear-tipped warhead on an intercontinental missile that could reach the United States. But they aren’t convinced the bomb would survive the flight.

They cite lingering questions about Kim Jong Un’s nuclear know-how, even if it’s only a matter of time before his military masters the final steps for posing a true nuclear threat to the U.S. mainland.

They cite lingering questions about whether North Korea could reliably deploy nuclear weapons and hit their intended targets. They also wonder if the weapon system would break apart from the heat and stress it would sustain as it re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere at roughly 10 times faster than a speeding bullet.

