Latest News
  • North Korea still mastering how to deliver a nuke to US

North Korea still mastering how to deliver a nuke to US

Experts cite lingering questions about Kim Jong Un's nuclear know-how, even if it's only a matter of time before his military masters the final steps for posing a true nuclear threat to the U.S. mainland.

By: AP | Washington | Published:August 12, 2017 2:05 pm
North Korea Nuclear threat, North Korea-US, North Korea missiles, North Korea US nuclear threat, Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump, World News, Indian Express News This file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea’s northwest, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (AP/File)
Related News

Experts say they are pretty sure that North Korea could put a nuclear-tipped warhead on an intercontinental missile that could reach the United States. But they aren’t convinced the bomb would survive the flight.

They cite lingering questions about Kim Jong Un’s nuclear know-how, even if it’s only a matter of time before his military masters the final steps for posing a true nuclear threat to the U.S. mainland.

They cite lingering questions about whether North Korea could reliably deploy nuclear weapons and hit their intended targets. They also wonder if the weapon system would break apart from the heat and stress it would sustain as it re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere at roughly 10 times faster than a speeding bullet.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. R
    Rock G
    Aug 12, 2017 at 2:38 pm
    I think the North Koreans are doing a China, all words (bark) no action (bite)
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 12: Latest News