Malaysia says cause of Kim Jong-nam’s death still unknown

A police officer speaks on his mobile phone at the morgue at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital where Kim Jong Nam’s body is held for autopsy in Malaysia. (Source: AP ) A police officer speaks on his mobile phone at the morgue at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital where Kim Jong Nam’s body is held for autopsy in Malaysia. (Source: AP )

Malaysian authorities said on Tuesday they had yet to determine a cause of death in the killing of the half-brother of North Korea’s leader, and had still to confirm the identity as no next of kin has come forward. Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last week. Malaysia’s deputy prime minister has previously identified the victim as Kim Jong Nam, though formal indentification of the corpse has not taken place.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The cause of death and identity are still pending,” Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the director general of health at the Malaysian health ministry, told reporters. South Korean and US officials have said they believe North Korean agents assassinated Kim Jong Nam, who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau under Beijing’s protection.