Khizr Khan cancels speech in Toronto as ‘travel privilege’ under review

Khizr Khan’s son, Humayun S. M. Khan was one of 14 American Muslims who died serving in the U.S. Army. (File) Khizr Khan’s son, Humayun S. M. Khan was one of 14 American Muslims who died serving in the U.S. Army. (File)

According to reports by the Daily beast, Khizr Khan, a Muslim American from Pakistan on Monday cancelled a scheduled speech in Toronto after organisers said that his ” travel privileges were being reviewed.” The father of a US army captain who was killed in a bomb blast in Iraq in 2004 made national headlines when he spoke against Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim comments during his presidential campaign.

Khizr Khan, a Harvard-trained lawyer became an outspoken activist after his son’s death. He was an easy target for conservatives who assumed Pakistani immigrants as an Islamic extremist. He was scheduled to speak for a popular Toronto lecture organisation, Ramsay Talks who announced the cancellation in a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “Late Sunday evening Khizr Khan, an American citizen for over 30 years, was notified that his travel privileges are being reviewed.”

“As a consequence, Mr. Khan will not be traveling to Toronto on March 7th to speak about tolerance, understanding, unity and the rule of law.” However, the exact reason for his cancellation is yet unclear.

