Key IS member arrested from Pakistan’s Punjab province

A key member of Islamic State (IS) on Wednesday was arrested from Pakistan’s Punjab province alongwith the terror group’s flags and weapons, police said. Police officials and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel raided a house in Sargodha district, some 200 km from Lahore, and arrested the militant, they said.

Weapons and IS flags were recovered from him, they said, adding the suspect, who was not named, has been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation. Last Sunday, the CTD along with police had killed five suspected terrorists of IS group in a shootout in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province.

The CTD said a team conducted a raid at a house in Mauza Rakh Rojhani, some 350 km from Lahore, and asked the suspects to surrender but they fired on the team. During a shootout, five suspected terrorists were killed while their four accomplices managed to escape.

It said two of the killed were identified as Malik Tehseen and Kamran, who had escaped from the police custody some months ago.