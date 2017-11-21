Kerala ‘love jihad’ case: Hadiya’s father moves fresh application in Supreme Court for in-camera proceedings on Nov 27

Hadiya is in the custody of her parents following an order of the Kerala High Court (File) Hadiya is in the custody of her parents following an order of the Kerala High Court (File)

Father of Hadiya has moved a fresh application in the Supreme Court seeking direction for in-camera proceedings on November 27 when his daughter will be produced before the court, in connection with the Kerala ‘love jihad’ case.

Hadiya is at the centre of a nationwide controversy after her conversion to Islam and marriage with a Muslim man. The marriage was nullified by the Kerala High Court.

On November 14, Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson M C Josephine had said she was denied permission to meet Hadiya at her home in Vaikom in Kottayam district.

Hadiya is in the custody of her parents following an order of the Kerala High Court. The court had annulled her marriage with Shafin Jahan after her parents argued that he was a radicalised person.

National Women's Commission chairperson in-charge Rekha Sharma had met Hadiya recently and said: "she is smiling and is in good health." The Supreme Court had on October 30 directed that Hadiya be produced on November 27 for an interaction.

