Kenya Supreme Court orders re-run of presidential poll

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta. (Source: Reuters) Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta. (Source: Reuters)

Kenya’s Supreme Court on Friday said the electoral board committed “irregularities and illegalities” during last month’s presidential vote, harming the integrity of the election that handed President Uhuru Kenyatta a second five-year term. The court ruled that fresh elections have to be conducted within a period of six months.

Reuters reports that four out of the six judges on the bench said that the vote had been harmed by irregularities. The judges then allowed the two dissenting justices to read their opinions before giving their verdict on whether the irregularities were serious enough to nullify the election results. More details are awaited.

