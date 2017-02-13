Kenya: Judge orders doctors’ union officials jailed over strike

Doctors in Kenya’s public hospitals have been on strike since December 5 over pay and conditions. (Source: Reuters) Doctors in Kenya’s public hospitals have been on strike since December 5 over pay and conditions. (Source: Reuters)

A Kenyan judge on Monday ordered officials from the national doctors’ union to be jailed amid a strike in public hospitals that has turned into a test of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership ahead of August elections. As news of the ruling emerged, riot police took up positions and doctors wearing white gowns and surgical caps blew whistles and chanted angrily in the street. The opposition condemned the court’s decision as an “extremely dangerous precedent.”

Doctors in public hospitals have been on strike since Dec. 5 over pay and conditions.

A series of corruption scandals, including an investigation into millions of dollars allegedly missing from the Health Ministry, has bolstered support for the doctors, even as Kenyan media has reported that patients have died during the strike.

A court declared the strike illegal in December. In January, Justice Hellen Wasilwa sentenced leaders to jail for ignoring her earlier ruling, but suspended the sentence to allow time for talks. On Monday, she ordered union officials arrested.

“This court decides to resume its order sentencing the applicants to a one-month jail term,” she said.

The union, which has about 5,000 members, wants the government to implement a deal agreed in 2013 to give doctors a 150-180 percent pay rise on basic salaries, review working conditions, job structures and criteria for promotions and address under-staffing in state hospitals.

The government has said it can only afford a 40 percent pay rise.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union had warned that doctors in private hospitals might also strike if union officials were jailed.

Union leaders and Ministry of Health officials were not available for comment.

“Rather than resolve the crisis in the health sector, the jailing of union officials deepens it and sets an extremely dangerous precedent,” said opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“We are horrified, disturbed and shocked,” he said in a statement.

University lecturers are also striking over pay, deepening the political crisis ahead of the elections in August when Kenyans choose their next president, members of parliament and local governors.