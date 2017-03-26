World’s most expensive cities: New Delhi, Mumbai in bottom 10 of 133 countries surveyed

Results of the survey are most often used by HR managers who need to determine salaries of any overseas jobs. (Wikipedia) Results of the survey are most often used by HR managers who need to determine salaries of any overseas jobs. (Wikipedia)

India’s capital and its financial capital — New Delhi and Mumbai — finished in the bottom 10 in a list of the world’s most expensive cities to live in. Kathmandu has been declared the third-most expensive city in South Asia, higher than New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Karachi, according to a report by The Economist Group. The capital city of Nepal was ranked 116th. The report was prepared by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group. While last year it was 118, it moved up the list this year, sharing its position with Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city.

The South Asian cities that rank higher than Kathmandu were Dhaka (62), capital of Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo (108). Other South Asian cities included in the survey were New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Karachi and Bangalore.

New Delhi was ranked at 124, Chennai and Mumbai shared the 127th rank and Bangalore was the cheapest at 131. Interesting, London was pegged at 24 — its lowest position in 20 years.

The survey was conducted by making a comparison between 400 individual prices of 160 goods and services. These goods and services factored in included, food and drinks, clothing, home supplies and personal care, rent, transport, utility bills, schooling, domestic help and finally entertainment and recreational expenditures. The total number of cities surveyed were 133. Results of the survey are most often used by HR managers as metric while offering pay packages for overseas jobs.

The survey has ranked Singapore as the most expensive city in the world while Hong Kong comes a close second. Other Asian cities in the top 10 most expensive cities were Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd