Third Royal Baby anytime soon: Kate Middleton in hospital after going into labour

Kate and Prince William are expecting their third child, after Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Source: Twitter) Kate and Prince William are expecting their third child, after Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Source: Twitter)

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was on Monday was rushed to a UK hospital after she went into labour with her third child, a statement from Kensington Palace confirmed. The 36-year-old Duchess was taken from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, by road, along with The Duke of Cambridge.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour,” the Palace tweeted.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The mother-of-two is likely to give birth to her third child on St Georges Day, British media reported. According to a Reuters report, Mary, Alice, and Victoria are among the favourite names with bookmakers if the baby is a girl with Albert, Arthur, and Fred, the favourites for a boy.

The royal couple already has two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, who were born in the same hospital. The third child will be fifth in line to the British throne behind the two siblings, William and grandfather Prince Charles.

Britain’s Prince William accompanies Prince George as he is met by Helen Haslem – the head of the lower school on arrival for his first day of school at Thomas’s school in Battersea, London. (File/AP) Britain’s Prince William accompanies Prince George as he is met by Helen Haslem – the head of the lower school on arrival for his first day of school at Thomas’s school in Battersea, London. (File/AP)

In August last year, Kate had dropped a hint about her third child during a trip to Poland. When she was presented with a gift for newborns, she said, “We will just have to have more babies”.

Britain’s Prince William and Princess Charlotte look on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children’s party at Government House in Victoria. (File/AP) Britain’s Prince William and Princess Charlotte look on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children’s party at Government House in Victoria. (File/AP)

It was also reported that just like her other two pregnancies, the Duchess was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness which can cause severe nausea and vomiting and require supplementary hydration and nutrients.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield. (File/AP) Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield. (File/AP)

Kate’s last engagement ahead of the birth was on March 22 this year, when she and William attended a number of events in London to celebrate the Commonwealth ahead of a meeting of its leaders last week.

The impending birth will also give Kate’s family another reason for celebration after it was reported by British media on Sunday that her sister Pippa was pregnant with her first child.

(With agency inputs)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd