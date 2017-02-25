Kansas shooting: Indian survivor reveals gunman asked him about their visas

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, left, and Alok Madasani were both shot at by a Kansas gunman on Wednesday. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, left, and Alok Madasani were both shot at by a Kansas gunman on Wednesday.

In a phone interview with The New York Times on Friday, Alok Madasani, who was shot in the bar in Kansas, confirmed fears that the incident was racially motivated. Opening up about the events that led to the shooting, Madasani told NYT, “He (the shooter Adam W Purinton) asked us what visa are we currently on and whether we are staying here illegally.”

Madasani went on to say he chose not to respond to the question. “We didn’t react,” he said. “People do stupid things all the time. This guy took it to the next level.”

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed in the shooting, and Madasani did their masters in the United States and were working in Kansas legally.

Madasani was wounded after the incident, along with a 24-year-old Kansas resident Ian Grillot, who had tried to apprehend the gunman.

Both Srinivas and Madasani were regulars at the Austins Bar and Grill, where the shooting took place. “They are super nice guys. They would sit, have a cigarette, have a few drinks and pay their tab and leave,” Kansas City Star, a local newspaper quoted bartender Garret Bohnen.

51-year-old Adam Purinton was charged with with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder. Purinton, a former Federal Aviation Administration employee, was transferred back to Kansas on Friday and was being held at the Johnson County jail with bond set at $2 million, according to jail records.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. It was not immediately known whether he had hired a lawyer.

