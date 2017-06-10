Kansas bar shooting: Prosecutors call murder of Indian-origin engineer as ‘hate crime’

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the Indian killed in a shooting in Kansas. (File) Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the Indian killed in a shooting in Kansas. (File)

A Kansas man who was charged for the fatal shooting of Indian national Srinivas Kuchibhotla at a bar in suburban Kansas City was on Friday indicted on federal hate crime and firearms charges, news agency AP reported.

According to AP, the Justice Department announced that 51-year-old Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kansas, was indicted by a federal grand jury. Purinton allegedly shot at Srinivas Kuchibhotla killing him and wounded his friend, Alok Madasani in the incident. Ian Grillot, the third man, was shot and wounded when he tried to intervene. Purinton is currently being held on first-degree murder charges.

According to the indictment, Purinton shot Kuchibhotla and Madasani because of their perceived race, color, religion and national origin. In a press release, the Justice Department said that it will decide later whether Purinton will face the death penalty.

