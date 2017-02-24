Kansas bar shooting: ‘We’re all humans. I just did what was naturally right to do’, says American survivor

The 24-year old American Ian Grillot tried to take the gun away from the shooter at Kansas City bar where one Indian died in an alleged hate crime. (Scereengrab via KU Hospital/Youtube) The 24-year old American Ian Grillot tried to take the gun away from the shooter at Kansas City bar where one Indian died in an alleged hate crime. (Scereengrab via KU Hospital/Youtube)

The 24-year old American Ian Grillot, who was at Kansas city bar on Wednesday night, where 51-year old Adam Purinton opened fire on Indian citizens in an alleged hate crime, is being hailed as a “hero” for his efforts to try and take the gun away from the shooter. In a video released by University of Kansas Hospital, Grillot said he was doing what anyone should have done. “I was just doing what anyone should have done for another human being. It’s not about where he is from, or his ethnicity. We’re all humans. I just did what was naturally right to do,” he said.

Describing himself as “incredibly lucky” to be still alive, Grillot said he was praying the entire night for the the others in the shooting. “One of the gentleman is fine and alive. It’s terrible what happened to his friend… I was praying for them all night, both of them. But unfortunately, only one of my prayers was heard,” he said.

Grillot said he is happy that because of his efforts, one of the victims survived. “One of the gentleman who survived came in here today, it was the greatest thing. I can’t even describe it. I came to found out his wife is five-months pregnant. Something was guiding me to do what I did. Something was watching over him and me.”

Planning to meet Madasani later, Grillot said, “After last night, I have become best friends with the gentleman. I am really looking forward to spending some time with him.”

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, died at a local hospital according to the police, after 51-year-old Navy veteran Adam Purinton opened fire in a crowded suburban bar in Olathe, Kansas. Purinton has now been charged with premeditated first-degree murder. Two others – Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24 – also suffered injuries and are in a stable condition. Kuchibhotla and Madasani were targetted after Purinton thought they were Middle Eastern. According to witnesses, the shooter yelled, “Get out of my country” before attacking the men.

